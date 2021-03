Crews were at the scene of a house fire on Vermont Street in Buffalo's lower West Side for several hours Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters responded to the call of a fire on Buffalo's lower West Side around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

When a 2 On Your Side photographer arrived on the scene, heavy smoke could be seen from the top floor of the building.

There's no word yet as to the cause of the fire, or how many people were impacted.