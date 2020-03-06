x
Buffalo Fire crews rescue a person stuck in flood

The Fire crews helped at least one man get out of a truck that was underneath a viaduct that had flooded.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews responded early Wednesday to rescue a person from a truck underneath a flooded viaduct in the city.

Powerful thunderstorms rolled through WNY Tuesday night and early Wednesday that caused the area to flood. 

A motorist became trapped by high water under the viaduct near Niagara Street and Tonawanda Street early Wednesday morning.  Fire crews conducted a water rescue to remove one person from the truck. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Fire crews also helped out a few other vehicles that were stuck under a viaduct at Amherst Street and Tonawanda Street.  

