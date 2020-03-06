Buffalo Fire crews rescue a person stuck in flood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews responded early Wednesday to rescue a person from a truck underneath a flooded viaduct in the city.
Powerful thunderstorms rolled through WNY Tuesday night and early Wednesday that caused the area to flood.
A motorist became trapped by high water under the viaduct near Niagara Street and Tonawanda Street early Wednesday morning. Fire crews conducted a water rescue to remove one person from the truck. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Fire crews also helped out a few other vehicles that were stuck under a viaduct at Amherst Street and Tonawanda Street.
