BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire on the city's east side Friday morning.

The call came out as a house fire on Kosciuszko Street. Smoke from the fire could be seen from downtown Buffalo.

Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor at 40 Kosciuszko Street and spread to the 2nd floor and attic. Damage is estimated at: $150,000. The house next door at 38 kosciuszko street suffered exposure damage. Damage there is estimated at $45,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.

WGRZ

wgrz