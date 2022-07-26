Buffalo FilmWorks gets $750,000 from the WNY Impact Investment Fund

Buffalo FilmWorks is working to make it one of the largest sound stages in North America and the world.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A full-service film and major motion picture complex right here in Buffalo got a huge economic boost thanks to the Western New York Impact Investment Fund.

The Fund announced Tuesday it is investing $750,000 in Buffalo FilmWorks. Buffalo FilmWorks is looking to finalize renovations to its 828-foot-long State 4, which would make it one of the largest sound stages in North America and the world.

“The Western New York Impact Investment Fund is pleased to announce its partnership with Buffalo FilmWorks, a company that is bringing the global major motion film industry to Western New York,” said Thomas P. Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, Western New York Impact Investment Fund. “This exciting endeavor is revitalizing Buffalo’s East Side Seneca-Babcock neighborhood through adaptive reuse of Buffalo Rail & Foundry’s former manufacturing buildings which will provide employment and economic opportunities.”

Buffalo FilmWorks was born in 2018 after co-owners Kevin Callahan, Jennifer O'Neill and George Pittas bought the former abandoned warehouse on Babcock Street in 2016. It provides full range of services for production, personnel, cast and crew. Those services include sound stage, prop and equipment rentals, transportation services, living accommodations, dressing rooms, office space, conference rooms, catering and personal assistants.

“Buffalo FilmWorks seeks to support economic and infrastructure development for the motion picture industry through hands-on instruction and training, inclusive economic growth and the revitalization of an underserved community,” said Jennifer O’Neill, Co-Founder and President, Buffalo FilmWorks. “We are very excited to partner with the WNY Impact Investment Fund in this effort and look forward to growing the developing film industry in Buffalo and creating countless jobs for Western New York,” she added.

Both 'A Quiet Place II' and 'Nightmare Alley' made use of the Seneca-Babcock facility.