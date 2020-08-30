Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. celebrates 20th anniversary, distributes backpacks

The group will receive a proclamation, have a DJ, vendors, and grab-and-go meals, as well as a backpack giveaway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fathers Armed Together to Help Education, Restore and Save Lives, also known as Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Sunday with an event and backpack giveaway.

The event is happening from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. The group will receive a proclamation, have a DJ, vendors, and grab-and-go meals.

In addition to the celebration, backpacks with school supplies will be handed out.