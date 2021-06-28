Buffalo fashion designer Stevo Johnson hosts pop-up event

Johnson says he wants to ensure every local designer has a piece of success, and you do that by sticking together.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local fashion designer hosted an urban fashion pop up at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

It was a chance to give other apparel creators a chance to show off their skills. Stevo Johnson has worked with a number of celebrities around the country, but said he always comes back home to Buffalo.

Local designers such as Drip God, Plug Life, Mattie Rouse and many others took part.

"Fashion unites everyone, it's no color, it's no gender, it's no nothing," Johnson said. "It just makes us look good, we feel good about ourselves, and that's what this is about, it's about making our city look good and feel good."