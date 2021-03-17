Buffalo family loses everything in house fire; GoFundMe started to help them

Martonique Anderson and her three sons had just moved into their home in July. She says she thanks God every day no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Martonique Anderson and her three boys, 18-year-old Jabari, 14-year-old Martez and 7-year-old Gregory, moved into their Bailey Avenue home this past July only for a fire to destroy it Saturday evening.

"Everything just was damaged and I don't know how I'm going to get it back," Anderson said.

Thankfully no one was home at the time of the blaze, but what was left brought an array of emotions.

"In shock, just I didn't know what to feel. I just feel empty," Anderson said.

Jabari, is helping to turn that emptiness into hope.

He got the idea to start a GoFundMe, which has raised over $7,300 of a $10,000 goal.

"I'm so proud of him. He's really been talking to me, telling me it's going to be okay and that people do care. I'm grateful," Anderson said.

Anderson is a healthcare worker who's normally taking care of others, but it's now the community who's taking care of her family, who's trying to figure out what to do next.

"No matter how little, how small, no matter what it is, I appreciate everything everyone has done for me and my children and I will forever be grateful," Anderson said.

It just goes to show even the smallest acts of kindness can make a huge difference.

Anderson and her boys are bouncing around between family members' homes and hotel rooms until they can find a home.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.