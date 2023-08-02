Buffalo family honored with trip to Disney after helping man during blizzard

Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month.

Aughtrey treated Joe's injuries until they could get him medical attention . He suffered severe frost bite on his hands.

JetBlue Airlines and Vactioneer surprised the family with their trip on Wednesday.

This will be their first-ever trip to the happiest place on earth.

"Everything has been a suprise that I've been going through. Every single thing is like 'oh my God'," Aughtrey says. "This is really going on and all because I helped someone. I didn't expect anything. I wasn't trying to get anything, but it happened and I'm very grateful."