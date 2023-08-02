Buffalo family honored with trip to Disney after helping man during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month.
Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.
Aughtrey treated Joe's injuries until they could get him medical attention . He suffered severe frost bite on his hands.
JetBlue Airlines and Vactioneer surprised the family with their trip on Wednesday.
This will be their first-ever trip to the happiest place on earth.
"Everything has been a suprise that I've been going through. Every single thing is like 'oh my God'," Aughtrey says. "This is really going on and all because I helped someone. I didn't expect anything. I wasn't trying to get anything, but it happened and I'm very grateful."
Aughtery also tells us that she continues to visit White in rehab and that he is doing well despite having to have his fingers amputated.