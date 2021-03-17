Buffalo & Erie County Public Library helping Western New Yorkers make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Starting Saturday, March 20, several local libraries will be offering in-person assistance to help Western New Yorkers navigate New York State's vaccine website.

Starting Saturday, March 20, several local libraries will be offering in-person assistance to help Western New Yorkers navigate New York State's vaccine website. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library says that times vary between each location, and it's advised that you call ahead of time to schedule an appointment.

Below is the complete list of the libraries, along with their addresses and phone numbers, that are offering in-person assistance:

Amherst Public Library Main Library at Audubon 350 Audubon Parkway (716) 689-4922 Clearfield Branch Library 770 Hopkins Road, Williamsville (716) 688-4955 Eggertsville-Snyder Branch 4622 main, Snyder (716) 839-0700 Williamsville Branch 551 Main, Williamsville (716) 632-6176

Angola Public Library 34 N. Main, Angola (716) 549-1271

Central Downtown Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo (716) 858-8900

Cheektowaga Public Library Julia Boyer Reinstein Library 1030 Losson Road, Cheektowaga (716) 668-4991

Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch 1324 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo (716) 883-4418

Hamburg Public Library Hamburg Public Library 102 Buffalo Street, Hamburg (716) 649-4415 Lake Shore Public Library 4857 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg (716) 627-3017

Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch 1187 E. Delavan Avenue, Buffalo (716) 896-4433

Newstead Public Library 33 Main Street Akron (716) 542-2327

Orchard Park Public Library S-4570 S Buffalo Street, Orchard Park (716) 662-9851

Town of Tonawanda Public Library Kenmore Branch 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore (716) 873-2842

West Seneca Public Library 1300 Union Road, West Seneca (716) 674-2928