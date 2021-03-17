Buffalo & Erie County Public Library helping Western New Yorkers make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you or someone you know need help making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is here to help.
Starting Saturday, March 20, several local libraries will be offering in-person assistance to help Western New Yorkers navigate New York State's vaccine website. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library says that times vary between each location, and it's advised that you call ahead of time to schedule an appointment.
Below is the complete list of the libraries, along with their addresses and phone numbers, that are offering in-person assistance:
- Amherst Public Library
- Main Library at Audubon 350 Audubon Parkway (716) 689-4922
- Clearfield Branch Library 770 Hopkins Road, Williamsville (716) 688-4955
- Eggertsville-Snyder Branch 4622 main, Snyder (716) 839-0700
- Williamsville Branch 551 Main, Williamsville (716) 632-6176
- Angola Public Library 34 N. Main, Angola (716) 549-1271
- Central Downtown Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo (716) 858-8900
- Cheektowaga Public Library
- Julia Boyer Reinstein Library 1030 Losson Road, Cheektowaga (716) 668-4991
- Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch 1324 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo (716) 883-4418
- Hamburg Public Library
- Hamburg Public Library 102 Buffalo Street, Hamburg (716) 649-4415
- Lake Shore Public Library 4857 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg (716) 627-3017
- Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch 1187 E. Delavan Avenue, Buffalo (716) 896-4433
- Newstead Public Library 33 Main Street Akron (716) 542-2327
- Orchard Park Public Library S-4570 S Buffalo Street, Orchard Park (716) 662-9851
- Town of Tonawanda Public Library
- Kenmore Branch 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore (716) 873-2842
- West Seneca Public Library 1300 Union Road, West Seneca (716) 674-2928