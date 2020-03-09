Buffalo & Erie County Library to give a gift for kids getting library card

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Library will be giving out a gift to every child who signs up for a new or replacement library card during September and October.
The offer, which is a part of the Library Card Sign-Up Month initiative, will be available at all 37 library locations in the county.
At a press event Thursday afternoon, the Library will also be unveiling the design for its new library cards. The new card was designed by a local high school student.
To get more information about the promotion, or anything else you'd like to know about the Library, click here.