Buffalo & Erie County Library now has board games

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's so many things you can borrow from your local library.

Books, DVDs, CD's, magazines, newspapers... even tools. But now, you can borrow board games.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system now offers free borrowing of more than 100 games, including board, card and dice games.

Any Erie County resident age 17 and over, and has a library card, can chose from classic and modern games.

“For years many of us have enjoyed making memories with our family and friends while playing board games,” said Jeannine Doyle, interim director of the Library System. “Our libraries are excited to offer games for borrowing. is itGaming promotes literacy, enhances one’s creativity and confidence, and reduces stress and social anxiety. It also helps build stronger relationships, teach goal setting, and develop patience.”

Some of the games available through the library system include: Battleship; Settlers of Catan; IceDice; Throw, Throw Burrito and Scattergories. Classic games like Scrabble, Parcheesi and Pinochle will also be available to borrow. “By borrowing a board game from the Library, you can learn a new game or enjoy an old favorite at absolutely no cost,” Doyle said. “Libraries are more than just books, and our newly-revamped ‘Gaming Unplugged’ collection is just the latest example.”

You can reserve a game through the library's online catalog and it will be sent to any of the 37 local libraries for pick-up. There is no cost. Instructions will be included with the games, but can also be viewed online.

Cardholders can borrow up to three games for up to three weeks and can return them to any of the 37 library locations in Erie County.