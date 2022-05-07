Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens holding 'One-Stop, Mom-Shop' plant sale for Mother's Day weekend

Another event, the Great Plant Sale, will return next weekend for the first time since 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a way to celebrate with your mom this weekend? The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will hold a "One-Stop, Mom-Shop" plant and vendor sale on Saturday to celebrate Mother's Day weekend.

This brand new event is the first weekend of plant sales taking place at the gardens.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the Botanical Gardens will hold the Mother's Day plant sale. A range of plants, jewelry, soaps, teas and wine from the Bubble Bar will be on site at the Administration Building. The event is free and open to the public.

While there, people can purchase a ticket to visit the Botanical Gardens conservatory and take a free, professional "Mommy and Me" photo inside the gardens. The mini-shoots are available with admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be plenty to eat. Lavins Food Truck, Polish Villa, and The Blend will be on site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Great Plant Sale is making its long-awaited return on Friday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Administration Building.

There will also be an early-access Member's Only night on Thursday to kick off the sale from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memberships are on sale now through May 8 as part of a Mother's Day sale. Use the coupon code: MOM22 to get 15% off.

The plant sale will also feature the popular Bulb Sale, where people can buy recycled bulbs from the Spring Flower Exhibit. There will also be a unique local compost blend on sale at the event that is made from manure and materials from the Buffalo Zoo, seaweed, fruits, vegetables, bakery waste, flowers, brewery waste, distillery waste, and wood chips.