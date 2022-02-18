Botanical Gardens expansion could start by end of 2022

Plans for the 35,000-square-foot expansion had been in the works for several years when the pandemic slowed things down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With $14 million raised already for its expansion, the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens is optimistic a series of carbon neutral features will bode well in helping secure funds in the state budget.

Plans for the 35,000-square-foot expansion, which is expected to have a final price tag of $19 million to $22 million, had been in the works for several years when the pandemic slowed things down.

“We had hoped we would have been through this prior to this year, but obviously Covid really had a negative impact on us and other organizations as well,” said David Swarts, who will retire as president and CEO in mid-March after 12 years. “My goal is to raise the funds needed to make sure this project happens.”