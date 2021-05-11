East Side neighborhood gets a sprucing up ahead of the winter season

Community and Block Club members turned out Thursday afternoon in Buffalo's Bailey/Genesee Street neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side neighborhood is a little cleaner thanks to the efforts of community and Block Club members.

The group gathered in the area of Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue to give the area a little sprucing up. It was a partnership between Lovejoy Councilmember Bryan Bollman and the Stop the Violence Coalition to teach the younger members about pride in their community.

"Marie, our executive director called me and she had some youth they wanted to teach about taking pride in their community and do a cleanup," said Bollman. "So, I said, Genesee's the perfect place - we do have a lot of trash in the corridor right now so they're gonna get out there and clean it up today."

Organizers say events like this are important for building relationships between the community, police and teaching everyone civic responsibility.