Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival still on track, with modifications

The 8th season of screenings will still go on in front of a big screen, but in a restaurant with a limited audience.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With movie theaters across the state still closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival still plans to go on in-person, but with limited audiences.

The 8th annual film festival will take place at The Screening Room, a licensed tavern and restaurant in Amherst. Organizers have decided to limit the capacity of the location to 30 people, including staff. Much like dining at a restaurant, masks won't be required while sitting down at a table, but they will be mandatory anytime a patron steps away from their table.

"This is the reality we’re facing, and we’re in full support of the measures,” said Gregory Lamberson, one of the organizers. “We made a commitment to show our selections on a large screen, rather than in a virtual format. We’ll be screening for a maximum of 30 people. This will be like when we first started, and where we first started. It will be more like a movie club this year."

The film festival will be a total of 70 films, a reduction in its normal number of 100 films shown. The festival will show three blocks of programming each day, with a break in between to clean the facility.