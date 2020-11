Pastor Eric Johns does it every year. The goal is to raise money and awareness for the Center's Boxes of Love campaign.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week, a local pastor from the Buffalo Dream Center will be living on the street to draw attention to the homeless and others who need support.

Every holiday season for more than 20 years Pastor Eric Johns spends a week living on the streets. It's part of the Buffalo Dream Center's Boxes of Love program.