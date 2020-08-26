Buffalo Dream Center passing out groceries to those in need

The Center said at Wednesday's distribution it will reach 12,000 families helped since the pandemic began back in March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Dream Center will be passing out groceries to families in need on Wednesday.

The Center is a mobile food pantry that has passed out food in more than 140 neighborhoods since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Center projects that on Wednesday they will have helped upwards of 12,000 families around the city of Buffalo in the last 24 weeks.

On Wednesday the Dream Center will be passing out food for people living at the Frederick Douglass Apartments, starting around 6:30 p.m. The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the nearby community center, on Clinton Street.

"It is important to make sure people have enough to eat during the pandemic. Many lost their jobs and others are working, but not able to make ends meet," said Rev. Eric Johns, the pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center. "It has been an honor to serve the families of our city. We are not only giving away food. We are giving hope to many people."