Buffalo District SBA director Franklin Sciortino retires at age 90

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After joining the U.S. Small Business Administration in 1965, Franklin Sciortino is retiring at age 90.

He has been the SBA’s Buffalo District director since 1990 and previously served in roles including Buffalo’s branch manager and financial management positions. His retirement is effective today, according to a press release.

“I honestly believe helping small business and driving equity is in his DNA,” Buffalo Deputy District Director Victoria Reynolds said in the release. “As we celebrate SBA’s 70th anniversary, it is important to recognize our very own living legacy, and Franklin’s many achievements over the years.”