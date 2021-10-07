Buffalo Diocese reinstates 4 priests after allegations found 'unsubstantiated'

According to the diocese, the independent investigations found the allegations against four priests were unsubstantiated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo is reinstating four priests following independent investigations by its Independent Review Board.

According to the diocese, the independent investigations found the allegations against four priests were unsubstantiated. The priests were previously placed on leave and have since been reinstated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher.

The reinstated priests include Reverend Adolph Kowalczyk, Reverend Gregory Dobson, Reverend Matt Nycz and Reverend Monsignor James G. Kelly. Kowalczyk is a pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park, While Nycz is a pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville. Kelly and Dobson are both retired, but Kelly continues to assist in parish ministry, while Dobson assists with various parishes.

The diocese says Kowalczyk, Dobson, and Nycz were all accused by the same individual who would not cooperate with the investigation or "provide information beyond the general accusation." In addition, the allegations against Kelly were found to be unsubstantiated.