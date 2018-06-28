Bishop Richard Malone has placed four more priests on administrative leave because of allegations of abuse.

The Diocese of Buffalo released the following names of the retired priests on leave:

Rev. Pascal D. Ipolito

Rev. Daniel J. Palys

Rev. Roy Herberger

Rev. Robert A. Stolinski

According to the Diocese of Buffalo, the priests will remain on leave until a preliminary investigation is completed. The four retired priests have not been charged with any crimes at this time.

The Diocese also stated that allegations against Rev. Samuel J. Venne, Rev. Arthur J. Smith, and Rev. Dennis A. Fronczak have been substantiated and they will remain on administrative leave while the results of the Diocesan investigation are reviewed in Rome, where a final decision will be made.

Also, Rev. Dennis G. Riter has returned to active ministry after claims against him have not been substantiated.

