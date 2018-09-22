BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Catholic Diocese is forming teams of clergy and laity, to work together to help families and individuals get treatment, and recover from opioid addiction.

The Diocese held a forum Saturday afternoon at the Christ the King Seminary.

This is all being done with the assistance and expertise of professionals from Catholic Health Systems.

Earlier this month, Governor Cuomo announced he was directing $25 million in federal funding to fight the opioid crisis, but none of those dollars are coming to Western New York, where in Erie County alone, nearly 600 people have died of opioid related overdoses in just the last two years.

