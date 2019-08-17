DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The last of seven listening sessions held by the Diocese of Buffalo is happening Saturday morning in Dunkirk. Bishop Richard Malone has been holding the session over the last few weeks to hear concerns from parishioners about the clergy sexual abuse crisis.

This session in Dunkirk is the first session by the Buffalo Diocese since the Child Victims Act was passed.The session is scheduled to last for two hours from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish at 1032 Central Avenue, Dunkirk, NY 14048.

