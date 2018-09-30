BUFFALO, NY-In the midst of dealing with the on-going sex abuse crisis, the Diocese of Buffalo is holding a Holy Hour of Prayer for Reparation and Healing today.

The Diocese says the event is meant for parishioners to "spend time together praying for healing for victims, for those who have offended, for the purification and renewal of our church, and for forgiveness of those church leaders who failed to respond adequately to the abuse crisis".

Bishop Malone will lead the faithful at St. Joseph Cathedral starting at 3 P.M.

The Bishop is asking other churches in the Diocese to remain open for those who can't make it downtown.

