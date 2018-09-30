BUFFALO, N.Y. - In the midst of dealing with the on-going sex abuse crisis, the Diocese of Buffalo held a Holy Hour of Prayer for Reparation and Healing today.

The Diocese says the event is meant for parishioners to "spend time together praying for healing for victims, for those who have offended, for the purification and renewal of our church, and for forgiveness of those church leaders who failed to respond adequately to the abuse crisis."

Bishop Richard Malone says today is all about the victims. He said the victims should be the focus of prayer and the church's apology.

"I apologize to and ask forgiveness for the inadequacies of church leaders in responding to these horrible crimes and sins," said Malone.

While Malone said it is not for him to apologize in the name of those who have abused, he said as Bishop it is his responsibility to express sorrow and regret that for so many decades young people have been victimized by clergy members. He also explained that prayer services like this one are happening at parishes around the world.

"Here, though, there's a difference because as I as your Bishop lead us in this prayer, I also ask forgiveness for my own failure in handling adequately some cases of misconduct by clergy against adults," said Malone.

While Bishop Malone led the prayer service, protesters continued their call for his resignation.

"This is a man that knew what was in his files, refused to tell us what was in the files, and now still refuses to resign," said protester Robert Hoatson.

Parishioners told 2 On Your Side they support Malone.

"He is doing as much as he can do as far as God will let him, and I believe that God will take care of the rest," said Mary Montero from Cheektowaga.

"I think the Bishop was sincere, contrite, he spoke from his heart. So that's his step, I mean, he can't do anything else besides ask for forgiveness," said Mrene Corra.

Joan Stanish also left satisfied, but she says now it's time for change.

"If his words are true and change starts happening, then that's what I'm hoping and praying for. But if nothing happens, then it's the same old circle of lies and corruption, that is just pitiful," she said.

Bishop Malone did not speak with the media following the prayer service.

On Monday, the new director of professional responsibility for the diocese starts. Steven Halter worked as a special agent for the FBI and will be in charge of investigating complaints of sexual abuse.

