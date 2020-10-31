Buffalo Public Works: $20 million makeover coming to Main Street

The Department of Public Works is seeking public comment on the streetscape project planned for Main Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is no disputing that it can be a bumpy ride while driving down Main Street in the City of Buffalo.

Last summer we learned the city was working to fix that, starting with repaving Main Street between Delavan Avenue and Ferry Street. That project announced in 2019, was expected to be complete this summer and work has not started yet.

"With everything with COVID, things are just taking a little bit longer since we kind of had to pause the whole operation," according to Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.

According to the city, that project is expected to begin next spring.

There is another project in the works for Main Street, specifically between Ferry and Goodell. That stretch near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus is expected to get a $20 million makeover.

The project was slated for completion in summer of 2021, but Finn said work will take place after the public outreach and design phases are done.

"There are a number of different options with how a complete street treatment can happen, and we are working to get feedback from business owners, residents, users of that roadway so we can start to develop the kind of expectations that people want to see for when that investment is complete," Finn said.

The Department of Public Works has already received feedback from the community. Finn said people are asking for safer street crossings, slower traffic, better street lighting and a separated bike lane.

"We've been able to host some public meetings and get public feedback but what we're also doing and this is specific to the Middle Main Street Project is sending a direct mailer out so we can make sure all of the businesses and residents in the area are aware of what's happening," he continued.

The public comment period is still underway for this project. If you would like to learn more about the project and give feedback click here.