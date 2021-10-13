Buffalo couple seeking help in face of mounting medical expenses

A Buffalo family is asking for help after major medical bills have mounted, compounding an already difficult situation.

Robert Waugaman is out of work on disability. Waugaman has undergone 20 surgeries since being hurt on the job and now his wife Lynn, who is already dealing with multiple sclerosis (MS) and back issues, has been told by doctors she has a tumor on her spine.

This news comes as Robert and Lynn Waugaman continue to care for their four grandchildren after they were abused, and their daughter abdicated her role as guardian.

Robert Waugaman says the COVID-19 pandemic has made a difficult situation even harder.

"I'm looking for any help I can get... all the bills were just piling up with specialist after specialist after specialist to MRI's, CT's," Robert Waugaman told 2 On Your Side.