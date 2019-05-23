BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's new information about a Buffalo Common Council man who brought a gun on school property last week.

District Attorney John Flynn announced Thursday afternoon that he has decided not to pursue criminal charges against Buffalo Common Councilman Ulysees Wingo.

"Obviously Councilman Wingo made a mistake here, he should have turned around right away once he knew he had a gun and walked out of the school and put it in his car. I understand it's unsafe to put a gun in your car in case someone steals it, so he should have gotten in his car and gone home then," said Flynn.

"This is me using my prosecutorial discretion here and using common sense and not charging the councilman with a felony."

A spokesperson for Buffalo Schools says Wingo brought a gun and ammunition to Riverside High School May 14..

He was there to attend an assembly.

District administrators didn't learn about the matter until the following day, and that was when 911 was called as well.

The district says that Buffalo Police were called to file a report, but when 2 On Your Side asked police May 20 about whether one was actually filed, we were told no.

In a statement last week, Wingo said he was sorry, and explained that he has a license to legally carry a pistol, and does so to protect his family and himself.

Because of what happened at Riverside, Wingo cannot to be on or near any district property or attend school events without permission from the superintendent.