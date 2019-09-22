BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are many people in Western New York who say they are in favor of redeveloping the Scajaquada Expressway and raising the speed limit from its current 30 mph.

Two Buffalo Common Council members echoed that sentiment Sunday by filing a resolution that will go to Albany.

Council members Joe Golombek and Joel Feroleto filed the resolution to call on New York to raise the speed limit.

They are requesting the speed limit be increased to 40 mph until construction takes place and a new design is implemented.

The resolution asked Governor Cuomo to implement a national design competition for the 33 and 198 expressways. Feroleto told 2 On Your Side the design competition would be similar to the one held for the Buffalo Skyway.

"When you drive down the Scajaquada, it’s designed liked a highway, and it doesn't feel natural driving 30 mph," Feroleto said. "And some people even think that it’s more dangerous at 30 mph because you have speeding, and going faster, and we think that 40 would be more appropriate."

The districts of Golombek and Feroleto make up the area surrounding the 198 and they say this is something people have been asking them for.

The resolution, if approved by Common Council, would be sent to the New York State Department of Transportation and Governor Cuomo.

RELATED: Back to the drawing board: NYSDOT announces new planning process for Scajaquada Corridor

RELATED: Giambra starts petition to raise 198 speed limit to 50 mph

RELATED: What's next for the Scajaquada and Kensington Expressways?