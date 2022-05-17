Buffalo continues to show an outpouring of love and support days after shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The need is still great.
It's been three days since the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was targeted and attacked by a teenage white gunman who took the lives of 10 innocent people. 3 others were injured.
11 of the 13 people the suspect shot were African American. Officials are now calling this act a hate crime - a violent, hate crime.
The pain this community feels is immense. The voids that need to be filled are great.
Food, support, places to go...people are in need and true to who this City is...people are responding.
Pastor James Giles tells 2 On Your Side, "I have received countless calls with an outpouring of support on all levels."
Organizations, big and small, have been coming together to serve people.
From collecting and distributing food, to offering free mental health support services, to open houses of worship and community centers...just so people have a place to go.
The Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry has partnered with FeedMore WNY to host a distribution site where people can drop off and pick up food.
Here are some additional sites for those who are in need:
Resource Council of WNY, 347 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14208
Tuesday, May 17 through Friday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY 14208
Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
And this isn't the only place. There are a number of pantries stocking food and open to any and everyone who might be in need.
Free Lyft services in 14208 and 14209 and bus rides on certain routes are being offered for those who lack transportation to get there.
"The efforts that are coming in from multiple places can be channeled and coordinated so that we can have appropriate distribution services in place," Pastor Giles says.
Sharon Colbert is from Buffalo, and 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin is outside of the distribution site as she was packing her car full of food.
"Never would I ever think I would have to get food off of a truck," Colbert stresses. "I have twins. They have to eat school lunch every day...and it's tough."
Erie County as well as other mental health support services are also available to those in need, including free trauma counseling and therapy.
The City of Good Neighbors continues to show the world, that we are exactly that, good neighbors. One thing we will always do is take care of our own.
