Buffalo continues to show an outpouring of love and support days after shooting

Pastor James Giles with Back 2 Basic Ministries and Buffalo Peacemakers says now is the time to work on mapping out services to better help those in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The need is still great.

It's been three days since the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was targeted and attacked by a teenage white gunman who took the lives of 10 innocent people. 3 others were injured.

11 of the 13 people the suspect shot were African American. Officials are now calling this act a hate crime - a violent, hate crime.

The pain this community feels is immense. The voids that need to be filled are great.

Food, support, places to go...people are in need and true to who this City is...people are responding.

Pastor James Giles tells 2 On Your Side, "I have received countless calls with an outpouring of support on all levels."

He says mapping out efforts to help the families is a focus for him rt now because HEALING is what we need.



"We need to give these families space. What we want & need & the questions we have…they aren't more important than their healing."

Organizations, big and small, have been coming together to serve people.

From collecting and distributing food, to offering free mental health support services, to open houses of worship and community centers...just so people have a place to go.

The Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry has partnered with FeedMore WNY to host a distribution site where people can drop off and pick up food.

Here are some additional sites for those who are in need:

Resource Council of WNY, 347 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14208

Tuesday, May 17 through Friday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY 14208

Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FeedMore WNY is accepting donations M-F 8am-4pm and Sat 12pm-4pm at 91 Holt Street, Buffalo NY.



91 Holt Street, Buffalo NY.



I’ll have more places you can turn to TN. @WGRZ — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) May 16, 2022

And this isn't the only place. There are a number of pantries stocking food and open to any and everyone who might be in need.

Free Lyft services in 14208 and 14209 and bus rides on certain routes are being offered for those who lack transportation to get there.

"The efforts that are coming in from multiple places can be channeled and coordinated so that we can have appropriate distribution services in place," Pastor Giles says.

Sharon Colbert is from Buffalo, and 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin is outside of the distribution site as she was packing her car full of food.

"Never would I ever think I would have to get food off of a truck," Colbert stresses. "I have twins. They have to eat school lunch every day...and it's tough."

Erie County as well as other mental health support services are also available to those in need, including free trauma counseling and therapy.

The City of Good Neighbors continues to show the world, that we are exactly that, good neighbors. One thing we will always do is take care of our own.