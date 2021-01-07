Concert held in effort to help save USS The Sullivans

With USS The Sullivans taking on water, there have been several efforts lately to raise money so it can be properly fixed. The concert was the latest such effort.

With the USS The Sullivans taking on water, there have been several efforts lately to raise money so it can be properly fixed. The concert Thursday night was held at The Cave on Military Road.

The "Blues for Vets" music program teamed up with the Buffalo Naval Park for a fun night of live music.

"It's more than just a ship, it's really a story of sacrifice and remembering those that have fallen in service, which is why we wanted to do something special for them," said Bob James, director of the Blues for Vets music campaign.

James was also one of the musicians performing Thursday night.