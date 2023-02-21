Buffalo Common Councilmembers raise concerns about New York State's climate proposal

All nine members spoke about the concerns they have at Tuesday's meeting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Buffalo Common Councilmember has concerns about the state's climate proposal.

All nine members of the common council raised concerns at Tuesday afternoon's meeting from home heating issues to what it means for gas stoves if the state moves away from natural gas.

This is all based on a resolution Common Councilmember Joe Golombek came up with that would be sent to the Governor saying the common council acknowledges the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but strongly expresses concerns with the proposal.

Golombek wants representatives from the state to explain everything to the common council. They are also asking for National Grid to come and explain whether the grid can handle these changes, especially after the power outages during the blizzard.

Money is also an issue.

"I'll just say, personally, I like my gas stove. I don't even know how to cook on electric, but imagine, especially our seniors and most challenged," said Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

"I don't see this as being a Democrat versus Republican issue. I will say that I see it as being a New York City versus the rest of New York State issue. This may work in New York City where you have neighborhoods, you know, council districts, that are one city block that is an apartment complex. That does not work in Buffalo. Western New York. Upstate New York. The issues that we have here are very different, and there should be an exemption instead of a one size fits all rule," said North District Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek.

Several council members brought up what it could mean for churches and non-profits if they had to get rid of their gas furnaces and wondered how they could afford that.

The thought is that by sending this message to Albany, these issues could be dealt with before big problems come up.