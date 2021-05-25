Buffalo Common Council votes to remove speed zone cameras; Mayor Brown continues to support them

The mayor has 10 days to decide whether to veto the legislation or not. If he does veto it, the council would need six votes to override him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting in September you may no longer get hit with a hefty fine if you speed through a Buffalo School zone.

Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council voted to ban the school zone speed cameras unless a superintendent or principal requests them in "unique circumstances" and the council approves it.

"I am elected by people and when the people speak loud and clear and say we do want safety in school areas, however, we don't want to be penalized financially especially as people are getting back on their feet," said Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

Drivers who drive in the school zones where there are cameras complain that the fine is $50 and the speed limit is only 15 mph. Anyone going 10 miles or more over the 15 mph limit is ticketed.

Other than removing the cameras, the measure will also raise the school speed limit to 20 mph and add speed bumps and radar speed signs

"When the cameras will be coming down, we'll be putting additional signage, we'll make sure there are clear crosswalks as well as speed readers where we can't have speed humps," said Buffalo Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

Mayor Byron Brown will have 10 days to approve or veto the measure, he was not made available Tuesday evening for comment but had this to say about the matter ahead of the vote on Tuesday.

"Ultimately the school safety speed zone program is working we are seeing more people slowing down, we are seeing less citations being issued ... Again I continue to outreach to the council, to talk to the council, to look at the information and the data and see that this program is working as it was intended to work," said City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Even if Mayor Brown vetoes the measure, Council President Pridgen said it could be overturned.

"We wouldn't be surprised if we receive a veto or no signature at all which would after so many days cause it to be law. If he does veto it and we get to that point and there is still a super majority the veto would be overturned," said Pridgen.