x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

Buffalo Common Council passes resolution to rename city street 'Black Lives Matter'

Council President Rev. Darius Pridgen says he was moved to sponsor the legislation by a letter from an upcoming senior at the Frederick Law Olmsted school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will soon have a street named "Black Lives Matter." 

The city's Common Council passed the resolution sponsored by Council President Rev. Darius Pridgen on Tuesday. Pridgen says he was moved to sponsor the legislation by a letter from an upcoming senior at the Frederick Law Olmsted school.

In the letter, Mekhi Edwards, 17, says the street name would be a way to bring the community together and create awareness for the Black Lives Matter cause. 

Edwards wrote the letter to Pridgen, on behalf of several of his classmates at Frederick Law Olmsted School. In the letter he requested that a street in the city be renamed "Black Lives Matter."

"The purpose is awareness and then change. You can't go anywhere if there's no change," Edwards said. 

When the teen spoke to 2 On Your Side earlier this month, he said he'd like to see the designation for either Genesee Street or Fillmore Avenue because, he says, that's where he feels Black heritage is celebrated the most.

RELATED: 4 Black teens from Buffalo talk about changes they want to see

RELATED: Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Niagara Falls

RELATED: Frederick Law Olmsted students want a Buffalo street renamed 'Black Lives Matter'