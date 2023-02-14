Buffalo Common Council Committee discusses 2022 Blizzard Report

NYU is also planning on studying the blizzard and the city's response.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Councilmembers had the chance to discuss the city's 2022 Blizzard Report on Tuesday, one week after it was released.

"We want to hear more details, get more information, really kind of focus in on how did we respond for the residents because I want a portion of this to really be how do we talk, how do we hear from the residents? Because that's the piece I think we're missing," said University District Common Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

Just last week, the full common council referred the 2022 Blizzard Report to the Community Development Committee which met Tuesday afternoon.

At that meeting, they received and filed the report, and Councilmember Wyatt said he wants to make sure the blizzard report is also talked about with our neighbors.

"I don't want them to be second or on the sideline, I want them to be a part of this conversation and what they saw because I think sometimes we limit what they say or what they, their impact in our decision making, and I don't want it to be limited here, so again, I'm looking forward to this group coming in and not just taking the information from this report, but taking information from other people to come up with something comprehensive so that we can make a solid recommendation," said Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

"I got calls from residents, they didn't see a plow in days, and we did get some details behind that because our plows were useless after a foot or so, and so again, those are details that we need to hear from the community so that we can at least let them understand what we're up against because many just felt that we failed them," said Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

They also talked about warming shelters on Tuesday saying they want them to have generators so they don't lose power. They also want warming shelters to be more accessible for people in every neighborhood.