BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson says the roof of a commercial structure caught on fire around 8 p.m. Saturday on Fillmore Avenue.

Damage is estimated at around $60,000 and the cause of that fire is still under investigation.

The city spokesperson says no other information is available at this time.