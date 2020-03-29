BUFFALO, N.Y. — With healthcare workers hard at work to treat COVID-19 patients here in Western New York, there's now a local effort to give them all the energy they need to start their day.

Overwinter Coffee and Biscotti for Everybotti have started a GoFundMe to "Adopt a Healthcare Worker" in our area.

For every $15 donated, a bag of coffee and biscotti will be given to a medical professional.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $15,000.

