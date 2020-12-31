Buffalo Code Blue shelters open New Years Eve

Only the Buffalo Code Blue shelters will be open Thursday night. The Rural Outreach Center will be closed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Code Blue shelters will be open in Buffalo Thursday night for anyone looking to escape the storm that is expected on New Years.

Two Code Blue overnight shelters will be open on Thursday. One daytime warming center will also be open on Friday.

Overnight shelters include:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)

The Lincoln Field House will also serve as a daytime warming center on Friday.

The Rural Outreach Center, which serves people in Southern Erie County, and is located at 765 Olean Road, East Aurora, will be closed.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources: