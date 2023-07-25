Buffalo City Mission teams up with Lloyd's Tacos to celebrate Christmas in July

The gift that keeps on giving, burritos from Lloyd's were given to the Buffalo City Mission for the 10th annual luncheon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission and Lloyd's teamed up to host the 10th annual Christmas in July luncheon Tuesday. They say it was a huge success.

Over 200 meals were provided to both the men’s ministry at the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise, and the women’s ministry located at Buffalo City Mission’s Cornerstone Manor.

All the meals donated were courtesy of Lloyd's, and included three different burrito options prepared and served by an on-site Lloyd Taco Truck.

The Buffalo City Mission provides individuals across Western New York a second chance by addressing the root causes of homelessness and poverty. They offer people new starts through education, skill classes, counseling and spiritual guidance.

🌮🎄 It's that time of year again - our 10th annual Christmas in July event with the amazing folks from Lloyd Taco... Posted by Buffalo City Mission on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

“Thank you to our friends at Lloyd Taco Truck/Factory for donating this wonderful meal,” said Aubrey Calhoun, Executive Director and CEO of the Buffalo City Mission.

“Now in our 10th year, the Christmas in July Community Meal is a strong reminder that the giving spirit we all celebrate throughout Christmas doesn’t start and stop in December — it is something we must carry with us all year long.”