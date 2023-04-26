Buffalo City Mission receives $36K donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanks to one large donation, folks across the City of Buffalo will be getting the help they need.
Northtown Automotive Group donated more than $36,000 to the Buffalo City Mission. The money will go towards programs fighting homelessness and poverty.
Northtown Automotive presented a check Wednesday morning. At the presentation, Buffalo City Mission staff spoke about the importance of the donation.
Every dollar will go towards helping support our women and children shelter, which is Cornerstone Manor. Which provides programming and services to women and moms with children. Over a third of women and children come to us from domestic violence, so it's a key time when this donation comes in because it will help uplift our children's programming with after-school and summer camp, and then education programming for our women at Cornerstone Manor," Aubrey Calhoun the executive director of the Buffalo City Mission said.
Northtown Automotive Group has donated more than $100,000 to the Buffalo City Mission over the past three years.