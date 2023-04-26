Buffalo City Mission receives $36K donation

Every dollar will go towards helping support our women and children shelter, which is Cornerstone Manor. Which provides programming and services to women and moms with children. Over a third of women and children come to us from domestic violence, so it's a key time when this donation comes in because it will help uplift our children's programming with after-school and summer camp, and then education programming for our women at Cornerstone Manor," Aubrey Calhoun the executive director of the Buffalo City Mission said.