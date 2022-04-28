Buffalo City Mission names first female executive director, CEO

Aubrey Calhoun has served in various leadership roles at the organization for the last 16 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's City Mission is getting its first female leader in the organization's 105-year history.

Thursday, its board of directors named Aubrey Calhoun its new executive director and CEO. Calhoun has served the mission in various leadership roles for the last 16 years. She succeeds Stuart Harper will is stepping down on May 6.

Calhoun has previously served as associate executive director, director of cornerstone manor, director of public relations-development and most recently as chief operating officer.

“My sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors for this opportunity, and to Stuart Harper for his tireless and inspiring leadership,” said Calhoun. “I am honored, humbled and blessed to take on this elevated role with an organization that I have lovingly served for the last 16 years. From the moment I was introduced to the City Mission at the age of seven, I knew this organization was where my heart and future resided. I look forward to empowering our entire team and engaging members of our community to help bring our organization into its next chapter and optimize our dream to help alleviate homelessness in Western New York.”

“Through God’s vision, it has been my honor to serve as executive director for the last 14 years,” said Harper. “By working with strong leadership across our board, our staff, and our community partners, I am proud to have helped so many in need. I have had the pleasure of working alongside Aubrey and have watched her grow and develop into a strong leader that has a heart for the Mission, those we serve and this great community. I believe she is the very best choice to lead the City Mission into the future.”

