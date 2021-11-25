Buffalo City Mission launches 'Turkey Express' to deliver meals to those in need

One-hundred and seventy-five delivery teams will deliver more than 4,500 hot meals to homes in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission launched their annual 'Turkey Express' to deliver hot meals to those in need in the Western New York community.

Volunteers for the City Mission loaded their vehicles up with turkey dinners early Thursday morning.

Due to COVID, safety measures were taken to help protect the health of volunteers and recipients.

Dinners were packed in sealable bags for contactless pickup and delivery, and volunteers were given instructions on mask requirement and sanitizing.

“The City Mission is proud to continue this tradition of delivering hot holiday meals to the elderly, impoverished and shut-ins in our community,” said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Together, we are helping to lift up the spirits of our neighbors at a time where so many in our community are struggling. The holiday season is an important time when our staff and volunteers show extra support by providing those in need with a Thanksgiving dinner brought to them.”