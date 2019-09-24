BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission launched its fourth annual "Mission Possible" youth incentive program Tuesday morning at Cornerstone Manor.

Between October 1 and December 13, 2019 student and teams will compete in a can drive as well as learn about poverty and homelessness in the community.

"We want to develop our students to have that compassion and kindness," said Sue Cervi, Manager of Volunteers at the Buffalo City Mission. "The program builds character milestones, as well as the opportunity for students to work and develop their own individual skills."

Students can establish goals individually or with a team. The drive is a friendly competition and students or teams that achieve their goals will receive various trophies and awards.

Students attending the event witnessed an educational skit and were surprised by an appearance from the Mission Possible mascot - a six-foot-tall walking can.

Citi Group presents the Buffalo City Mission with a $10,000 donation toward their Mission Possible efforts.

WGRZ

The Buffalo City Mission hopes the drive will educate students about the increasing need for food and shelter assistance in Western New York.

"Homelessness in WNY has increased by 9% in the last year," said Cervi. "It is bringing a challenge to our community, but our students are meeting that challenge by participating in Mission Possible."

During the announcement ceremony, Citi Group presented the Buffalo City Mission with a $10,000 donation to go towards the "Mission Possible" efforts.

"Education breaks the cycle of homelessness," said Cervi. "When our children, our men, and our women have the opportunity for education, their life trajectory is moving in a whole new direction and a direction for stability and a direction for self-sufficiency."

RELATED: City Shaper: Lisa Booz

RELATED: City Mission's new building gets 'topped out'