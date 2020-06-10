Buffalo City Mission launches 'Mission Possible' food drive challenge

This year the event, which ends in December, will be full of virtual elements instead of in-person events.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday the Buffalo City Mission kicked off its 5th annual Mission Possible Food Drive Challenge, which will last for 10 weeks, ending on December 18.

The program is designed to bring together young people at schools, youth groups and other youth programs to create an educational and action-oriented food drive.

Participating students will form a team that will develop a strategy to track, measure and accomplish various goals. The 10-week program will include a virtual collection drive where teams create an Amazon wish list, fundraise to buy the items on the list and ship them directly to the Mission.

The event also asks teams to compete in a video challenged aimed to get the students engaged with STEM education. Teams will be tasked to make their own Sleep Shelter using boxes and bags. There will also be weekly video updates from the Mission and the event's mascot "Can Man."

"The Mission Possible Food Drive Challenge represents the very best of how younger generations can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” said Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director at the Buffalo City Mission. “This year’s virtual competition is a testament to the inspiring resolve and creativity that we have in finding ways to help the poor and homeless in our community. We look forward to seeing how our region’s schools, church youth groups and other youth programs rise to the challenge.”

The Mission has partnered with Chick-fil-A, Citi, East Hill Foundation, GEICO, Independent Health, Rich Products, Wegmans, National Grid and New Era. Those organizations have banded together to donate over $80,000 to help support the Mission's after-school and summer camp programming.