Buffalo City Mission kicks off Fall Campaign

Annual fundraising effort hopes to raise $2.34 million by the end of 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Its mission is to serve the homeless and those who just need some help getting back on their feet. Now the Buffalo City Mission is turning to the public for help to continue doing that important work.

The organization is launching its Fall Campaign, which hopes to raise $2.34 million dollars by the end of the year. That amount is nearly one-third of the mission's operating budget.

“Our annual Fall campaign is a significant time where we once again look to the generosity of this special community,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “In this unprecedented and challenging year, we have been blessed by a steady outpouring of support from our neighbors. Now is the time to set our sights forward, and our target $2.34 million will enable us to continue providing the services and programs that can help transform the lives of our region’s less fortunate.”

Last year, the city mission served 120,462 meals and provided 66,242 nights of safe sleep for those who had nowhere else to turn.

“Homelessness continues to be a serious and unchecked blight in our area,” continued Harper. “This has been further impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent report, the Homeless Alliance of Western New York cited that more than 5,200 people experienced homelessness in the past year. Through our Fall campaign, we have an opportunity to raise critical funds that provide programs and services available for every individual that comes through our doors.”