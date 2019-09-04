BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Easter community meal was held Tuesday at the Buffalo City Mission, with hundreds of people enjoying food and fellowship, thanks to the generosity of the mission and its volunteers.

"It's interesting how we really come together to uplift this community," said Aubrey Calhoun, the associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. "And over 40 percent of those in our community come here for three meals a day, so this meal will serve close to 200 people today.

"So we're so excited about the community and how we can be able to give back to those during the holiday season."

