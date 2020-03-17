BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Buffalo City Mission announced some changes to their normal schedule to protect the health of Mission residents and volunteers.

All volunteering and volunteer orientations have been canceled though the end of March. The Mission has also canceled all non-monetary drop offs, including the thrift store, men's center and Cornerstone Manor.

The community meal service program has also had a schedule change starting Wednesday. The Mission will be transitioning to a bagged meal program. Bags are available to be picked up at the men's center, located at 100 E. Tupper Street.

The Mission is letting their clients pick up one bag for each mal. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and dinner will be available for pickup from 4:30-5 p.m.

The CEO of the Buffalo Mission said the altered schedule is to keep everybody healthy and safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

“As we continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19, health and safety remain our top priority,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Every measure we take closely follows the guidance of the CDC, as well as state and local officials. As we move forward, we are committed to taking all actions necessary to protect and best serve our clients and community.”

