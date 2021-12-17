Buffalo City Mission campaign gets $5,000 boost from Northtown Auto

A check was dropped off Friday along with two truckloads of items from a company-held donation drive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Mission's Fall Campaign is $5,000 closer to its goal thanks to the Northtown Automotive Companies.

A check was presented Friday along with two truckloads of items gathered during a month-long company donation drive. It's the second year that Northtown has held a donation drive for the Mission.

“The City Mission is extraordinarily grateful to Northtown Automotive Companies and the residents of this community who donated,” said Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “The generosity expressed by all those involved in the donation will help to continue renewing the lives of those who are struggling within Western New York this season.”

Donated items included cold-weather clothing, personal hygiene items, diapers, and more.

“On behalf of the Northtown Automotive family, we are honored to give back to the City Mission,” said Harold Erbacher, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner of Northtown Automotive Companies. “The values shared between the Northtown family and the Buffalo City Mission allow us to help create opportunity for all by demonstrating the generosity found in the City of Good Neighbors.”