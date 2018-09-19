BUFFALO, NYH-- The Buffalo City Mission is looking ahead to a bigger and brighter future.

It is starting work on a 75,000 square foot community center on East Tupper Street to be able to house and care for more people in need in the city.

The new center will have more space for programs that help prevent homelessness like mental health services, job training and legal aid, because there are still plenty of people in danger of ending up on the street.

"We can't ignore this number, but together we can change it by overcoming the event that has or could cause a person to become homeless," says Stuart Harper, City Mission CEO and Executive Director.

The City Mission hopes to have the new center done by spring 2020.

Provided by Buffalo City Mission

