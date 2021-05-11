Buffalo City Mission begins annual fall fundraiser

This year, the City Mission is looking to raise $2.8 million from now through the end of the year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today the Buffalo City Mission launched its annual fall fundraising campaign.

The money raised will help the City Mission continue its work of providing critical programs and services for the homeless population of Buffalo.

The City Mission is also starting its annual turkey drive to provide a Thanksgiving meal for more than 5,300 people in the community.

You might remember last week when we spoke with Audrey Calhoun from the City Mission who told us a little more about what this annual campaign and turkey drive means to the City Mission.

"That gap helps us provide thanksgiving meals, it also helps us with recouping for next year.. but also most importantly we make sure that our families in the community and churches because we become the distribution center that everyone has a thanksgiving dinner right on that holiday," Calhoun said.

If you have a turkey you can donate, you can drop them off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the location on East Tupper street.