BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission announced the launch of its annual fall fundraising campaign.

The “Mission Possible: Food Drive Challenge" aims to raise $2.35 million — 32 percent of the group's annual budget — through community support.

MORE: Buffalo City Mission begins work on new community center

“With homelessness up by 9 percent over last year, the need is still great. Our annual fall campaign is an important time where we rely on the generosity of this special community,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission in a released statement. “Our $2.35 million goal will enable us to continue providing the services and programs that have the power to rescue, change and transform lives. Every contribution, from every individual, will have meaningful impact that helps us continue our work in serving the community.”

Last year, the City Mission served more than 170,000 meals to people in need. For more information on how you can help, head to the Buffalo City Mission's website.

© 2018 WGRZ